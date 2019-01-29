Presentation on wildlife stewardship at Chamber meeting on Tuesday

plus other Chamber announcements

Debbie Snapp, ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Monticello-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Business Luncheon meeting will be held at 12 p.m. on the first Tuesday, Feb. 5, at 420 W. Washington Street. The meal will be catered by an Altrusa Souper Bowl Fundraiser. This should make for a fun dining experience.

A representative from Tall Timbers will present a program about their being stewards of the wildlife and wild-lands in the Red Hills Region, with the mission of fostering exemplary land stewardship through research, conservation and education.

In other Chamber news:

• Hardee's eatery is expecting to open its new location on Saturday, Feb. 2 at the intersection of I-10 and South US Highway 19. There are still a few job opening opportunities available for part-time shifts. For more information, contact Cannon Campbell at cannon_campbell@yahoo.com.

• Monticello Milling Feed Store, located at 500 S. Jefferson Street, has available now a variety of fruit trees for sale. Hours of operation are Mondays through Fridays 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call for more information to (850) 997-5521.

• The Chamber is teaming up with Aucilla Research Institute to offer hiking trips along the Aucilla River sometime in February. These hiking trips are 'weather permitting' and will include transportation to and from the starting point and lunch. If you are at all interested, email info@monticellojeffersonfl.com or call (850) 997-5552, or reserve your place at the upcoming luncheon meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 5.