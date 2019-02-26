President’s Day

February 22 is George Washington’s birthday and February 12 is Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. As all Americans should know, Washington was America’s first president. His amazing unselfed service to God and our country never should be forgotten. He and the other Founders sacrificed, obeying God’s law of individual liberty, in order that all Americans can enjoy their God-given rights of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” The Bill of Rights ensure that this newspaper is free to publish without government interference.

Lincoln gave his life to ensure that slavery would no longer have a foothold in this country. At the site of one of the bloodiest battles in the Civil War he wrote, “these men shall not have died in vain - that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom - and that government of the people, by the people, and for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

May we remember each year their eternal contribution to the advance of freedom for all mankind.

Mrs. Vicki Sheffield