Prisoners of War Day recognized by VFW

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Every year on the third Friday in September, the United States recognizes men and women who were prisoners of war or who went missing in action during the various battles and wars fought in the name of freedom.

This year, on Friday, Sept. 21, the Jefferson County VFW held a program in honor of the POW/MIA Recognition Day at the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center.

An important aspect of their program was a 'table set for one', with symbolic items laid out on the simple table, such as: a single red rose to symbolize the blood that was shed in sacrifice for freedom; a candle to symbolize the light of hope of all those who were detained on foreign shores; an empty chair to symbolize the absence of those still missing; and a white tablecloth to symbolize the purity of the intentions of those who went to defend their country.

Leading the program was VFW Post Commander John Nelson along with members of the VFW and the VFW Auxiliary.