Prominent women of American history

Elizabeth Glover (c. 1600-1643) Elizabeth owned the first printing company in America.

Anne Bradstreet (1612-1672) Anne was a poet of the 17th Century.

Henrietta Johnston (c. 1633-1729) Henrietta was an artist.

Abigail Adams (1744-1818) She was the wife of President John Adams and the mother of President John Quincy Adams.

Mary Kies (1752-1837) Mary Kies was the first American woman to be granted a patent.

Sybil Ludington (1761-1839) She made a heroic ride in 1777.

Sojourner Truth (c. 1797-1883) Abolitionist and women's right activist.

Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811-1891) She is famous for her book Uncle Tom's Cabin.

Elizabeth Cady Stanton (1815-1902) She was an American campaigner for women's rights.

Maria Mitchell (1818-1889) She was an astronomer. In 1847, she became the first American woman to discover a comet.

Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906) She was an American campaigner for women's rights.

Clara Barton (1821-1912) She founded the American Red Cross.

Josephine Cochrane (1829-1913) In 1886, she invented the first practical dishwasher.

Louisa May Alcott (1832-1888) She is famous for her book, Little Women.

Sarah Chauncey Woolsey (1835-1905) She was a famous writer who wrote under the pen-name “Susan Coolidge.”

Edmonia Lewis (1844-1911) She was a famous sculptor.

Clara Shortridge Foltz (1849-1934) She was a the first woman admitted to the bar in California.

Martha Hughes Cannon (1857-1932) She was the first woman state senator when she was elected to the Utah State Senate in 1896.

Susanna Salter (1860-1961) In 1887, she became the first woman mayor in the USA.

Lucy Hobbs Taylor (1833-1910) In 1866, she became the first woman to graduate from dental college.

Helen Magill White (1853-1944) In 1877, she became the first American woman to earn a Ph.D.

Laura Ingalls Wilder (1867-1957) She was a famous writer and pioneer.

Madam C. J. Walker (1867-1919) She was a self-made millionaire.

Jeanette Rankin (1880-1973) In 1916, she became the first woman elected to the US Congress.

Frances Perkins (1880-1965) In 1933, she became the first woman appointed to a presidential cabinet.

Alice Ramsey (1886-1983) In 1909, she became the first woman to drive across the USA.

Georgia o'Keeffe (1887-1986) She was a famous artist known for her yonic flower paintings.

Rebecca Latimer Felton (1835-1930) In 1922, she became the first woman US senator.

Nellie Tayloe Ross (1876-1977) In 1925 in Wyoming, she became the first woman governor of a US state.

Amelia Earhart 1897-1937 She was a woman pilot, known for her ambitious goal to fly around the world.

Ruth Nichols (1901-1960) She was the only female pilot at the time to hold simultaneous world records for speed, altitude and distance.

Louise Thaden (1905-1979) She was the first female pilot to win the Bendix trophy.

Rosa Parks (1913-2005) She was a civil rights campaigner.

Geraldine Mock (1925-2014) She was the first woman to fly around the world solo.

Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) She was a famous actress, known for her beauty and class in silent films.

Sally Ride (1961-2012) She was the first American woman to go to space.