Prominent women of American history

adminHistory

Elizabeth Glover (c. 1600-1643) Elizabeth owned the first printing company in America.

Anne Bradstreet (1612-1672) Anne was a poet of the 17th Century.

Henrietta Johnston (c. 1633-1729) Henrietta was an artist.

Abigail Adams (1744-1818) She was the wife of President John Adams and the mother of President John Quincy Adams.

Mary Kies (1752-1837) Mary Kies was the first American woman to be granted a patent.

Sybil Ludington (1761-1839) She made a heroic ride in 1777.

Sojourner Truth (c. 1797-1883) Abolitionist and women's right activist.

Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811-1891) She is famous for her book Uncle Tom's Cabin.

Elizabeth Cady Stanton (1815-1902) She was an American campaigner for women's rights.

Maria Mitchell (1818-1889) She was an astronomer. In 1847, she became the first American woman to discover a comet.

Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906) She was an American campaigner for women's rights.

Clara Barton (1821-1912) She founded the American Red Cross.

Josephine Cochrane (1829-1913) In 1886, she invented the first practical dishwasher.

Louisa May Alcott (1832-1888) She is famous for her book, Little Women.

Sarah Chauncey Woolsey (1835-1905) She was a famous writer who wrote under the pen-name “Susan Coolidge.”

Edmonia Lewis (1844-1911) She was a famous sculptor.

Clara Shortridge Foltz (1849-1934) She was a the first woman admitted to the bar in California.

Martha Hughes Cannon (1857-1932) She was the first woman state senator when she was elected to the Utah State Senate in 1896.

Susanna Salter (1860-1961) In 1887, she became the first woman mayor in the USA.

Lucy Hobbs Taylor (1833-1910) In 1866, she became the first woman to graduate from dental college.

Helen Magill White (1853-1944) In 1877, she became the first American woman to earn a Ph.D.

Laura Ingalls Wilder (1867-1957) She was a famous writer and pioneer.

Madam C. J. Walker (1867-1919) She was a self-made millionaire.

Jeanette Rankin (1880-1973) In 1916, she became the first woman elected to the US Congress.

Frances Perkins (1880-1965) In 1933, she became the first woman appointed to a presidential cabinet.

Alice Ramsey (1886-1983) In 1909, she became the first woman to drive across the USA.

Georgia o'Keeffe (1887-1986) She was a famous artist known for her yonic flower paintings.

Rebecca Latimer Felton (1835-1930) In 1922, she became the first woman US senator.

Nellie Tayloe Ross (1876-1977) In 1925 in Wyoming, she became the first woman governor of a US state.

Amelia Earhart 1897-1937 She was a woman pilot, known for her ambitious goal to fly around the world.

Ruth Nichols (1901-1960) She was the only female pilot at the time to hold simultaneous world records for speed, altitude and distance.

Louise Thaden (1905-1979) She was the first female pilot to win the Bendix trophy.

Rosa Parks (1913-2005) She was a civil rights campaigner.

Geraldine Mock (1925-2014) She was the first woman to fly around the world solo.

Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) She was a famous actress, known for her beauty and class in silent films.

Sally Ride (1961-2012) She was the first American woman to go to space.

Related Posts

November 1, 2018

War of the Worlds

October 25, 2018

People Making History

October 25, 2018

Way Back When