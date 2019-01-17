Prominent women of American history

Elizabeth Glover (c. 1600-1643) Elizabeth owned the first printing company in America.
Anne Bradstreet (1612-1672) Anne was a poet of the 17th Century.
Henrietta Johnston (c. 1633-1729) Henrietta was an artist.
Abigail Adams (1744-1818) She was the wife of President John Adams and the mother of President John Quincy Adams.
Mary Kies (1752-1837) Mary Kies was the first American woman to be granted a patent.
Sybil Ludington (1761-1839) She made a heroic ride in 1777.
Sojourner Truth (c. 1797-1883) Abolitionist and women's right activist.
Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811-1891) She is famous for her book Uncle Tom's Cabin.
Elizabeth Cady Stanton (1815-1902) She was an American campaigner for women's rights.
Maria Mitchell (1818-1889) She was an astronomer. In 1847, she became the first American woman to discover a comet.
Susan B. Anthony (1820-1906) She was an American campaigner for women's rights.
Clara Barton (1821-1912) She founded the American Red Cross.
Josephine Cochrane (1829-1913) In 1886, she invented the first practical dishwasher.
Louisa May Alcott (1832-1888) She is famous for her book, Little Women.
Sarah Chauncey Woolsey (1835-1905) She was a famous writer who wrote under the pen-name “Susan Coolidge.”
Edmonia Lewis (1844-1911) She was a famous sculptor.
Clara Shortridge Foltz (1849-1934) She was a the first woman admitted to the bar in California.
Martha Hughes Cannon (1857-1932) She was the first woman state senator when she was elected to the Utah State Senate in 1896.
Susanna Salter (1860-1961) In 1887, she became the first woman mayor in the USA.
Lucy Hobbs Taylor (1833-1910) In 1866, she became the first woman to graduate from dental college.
Helen Magill White (1853-1944) In 1877, she became the first American woman to earn a Ph.D.
Laura Ingalls Wilder (1867-1957) She was a famous writer and pioneer.
Madam C. J. Walker (1867-1919) She was a self-made millionaire.
Jeanette Rankin (1880-1973) In 1916, she became the first woman elected to the US Congress.
Frances Perkins (1880-1965) In 1933, she became the first woman appointed to a presidential cabinet.
Alice Ramsey (1886-1983) In 1909, she became the first woman to drive across the USA.
Georgia o'Keeffe (1887-1986) She was a famous artist known for her yonic flower paintings.
Rebecca Latimer Felton (1835-1930) In 1922, she became the first woman US senator.
Nellie Tayloe Ross (1876-1977) In 1925 in Wyoming, she became the first woman governor of a US state.
Amelia Earhart 1897-1937 She was a woman pilot, known for her ambitious goal to fly around the world.
Ruth Nichols (1901-1960) She was the only female pilot at the time to hold simultaneous world records for speed, altitude and distance.
Louise Thaden (1905-1979) She was the first female pilot to win the Bendix trophy.
Rosa Parks (1913-2005) She was a civil rights campaigner.
Geraldine Mock (1925-2014) She was the first woman to fly around the world solo.
Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) She was a famous actress, known for her beauty and class in silent films.
Sally Ride (1961-2012) She was the first American woman to go to space.