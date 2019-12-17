Protect your gifts from greedy Grinches

Rick Patrick

ECB Publishing, Inc.

In the Dr. Seuss holiday classic tale How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the mean Grinch snuck down the chimney in order to steal the Whos' presents to try and stop Christmas. Today, modern greedy Grinches don't need to undertake the trouble of sliding down a chimney. Instead these “porch pirates” will simply run up to a porch with a package outside the door, then make a getaway with the goods.

According to a Nov. 20, 2017 USA Today article, more than half of all Americans say they know someone who has had a package stolen from outside their home. Nearly a third of Americans say they have personally had a package stolen. With the popularity of online shopping, the holiday season can offer prime pickings for these thieves.

Package theft is a “crime of opportunity or convenience.” A thief happens to be driving or walking by and sees a package on the front porch and decides to take advantage. Most package theft occurs during the daylight hours, when homeowners are at work. Law enforcement officials suggests these tips to help protect your packages, especially during the holiday season:

• Schedule delivery for times someone will be home, (be specific in your delivery instructions)

• Have packages delivered to your work, (if allowed).

• Require a signature for receipt.

• Utilize a lockbox system (a container that can be secured with a padlock once the package(s) have been placed inside).

• Monitor your property with wireless camera/door bell technology (several systems are available that can be viewed from a smartphone, tablet or computer in real time).

• Install signage, i.e. Security Cameras in Use/Beware of Dog.

• Keep exterior of residence clutter free and landscaping trimmed.

• Partner with your neighbor. (see something/say something).

• Track and insure your package(s).

• Recover your package immediately (package theft can happen with the homeowner present).

With the average value of each stolen package coming in at approximately $140, employing some of these tips can help your holidays be a bit happier for you, and a bit bluer for the Grinches.