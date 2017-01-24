Good evening all. I just finished my evening meal and reading this fine newspaper. I truly believe in this country and it's time tested institutions of government. An election has occurred and we are heading for another peaceful transition of government. We are truly blessed.

I for one am proud of President Obama. It was not a "grand social experiment to elect an individual of the racial minority as president" but two elections in which the candidate won by popular majority.

The economy is in much better shape than it was eight years ago, Osama bin Laden is dead, and millions of hard working Americans now have health care. All significant accomplishments in the face of an openly obstructionist opposition.

Yes, I am proud of President Obama. I wish President Trump success in the difficult journey in front of him. We are all citizens of this great country regardless of political party affiliation. May we trust in our elected officials and be vigilant to protect the rights of all.

Bill Avery