Public building up for sale

Lazaro Aleman,

ECB Publishing, Inc.

After months of wondering what to do about the vacant building on Mulberry Street that formerly housed the Jefferson County Extension Office, county officials recently decided to put the building up for sale as surplus property.

Responding to an earlier request from commissioners,

County Coordinator Parrish Barwick on Thursday evening, Feb. 1, presented the board with a commercial appraisal done on the building. Barwick, however, gave commissioners the numbers privately in the interest of safeguarding the information. He told the board that he didn't think it would be good business practice to release the numbers publicly given that the commission planned to sell the building as surplus property via sealed bids.

Barwick noted that the building would need significant improvements, prompting the board to instruct that the building be advertised for sale “as is.”

On a motion by Commissioner Betsy Barfield, seconded by Commissioner Eugene Hall, the board voted unanimously to approve the sale, allowing 45 days for the completion of the process.

The Jefferson County Extension Office vacated the building about five years ago, as it had become overcrowded and was in need of extensive repairs even then. The building has sat abandoned ever since.