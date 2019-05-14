Public Speaking Demonstrations: 4-H’ers walk away with awards

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Youngsters and teens who participate in the Jefferson County

4-H programs were able to develop their research skills before standing before a panel of judges and their peers as they expanded their public speaking and presentation skills.

The Jefferson County 4-H County Events were held on Saturday, April 13 at the Jefferson County Extension Office located off West Washington Street.

The 4-H participants chose their individual topics for demonstration/illustrated talks.

Throughout the event, the youth are able to develop and promote the life skills needed to research, organize and present their speech; participants learn to be attentive to personal appearance and sharpen their skills in persuasive speech.

For General Public Speaking's Junior Division (8-10 year-olds) the participants were: first place, blue ribbon – LayLonnie Johnson on “Mary McLeod Bethune”; second place, blue ribbon - Maggie Walker on “Why Soft Drinks are Bad for your Body”; and third place, red ribbon - Barbara Darity on “Vacations and Road Trips.”

In the Intermediate Division (11-13 year-olds) was: first place, red ribbon- Jason Quinn Brookins on “What to Expect When You’re Hosting”.

For Demonstrations and Illustrated Talks' Junior Division (8-10 year-olds) was: first place, blue ribbon - Briana Ingram on “How to Take Care of a House Cat”; first place red ribbon - Hayden Dever on “Odell Beckham, Jr.”: first place, blue ribbon - Za’auna Cockfield on “Ruby Reds Cheerleaders Moves”; second place, red ribbon - Dyna Boucher on “How to Make A Fleece Scarf”; first place, blue ribbon - Carlasia Pittman on “10 Day Care Safety Issues”; first place blue ribbon - Cain Kyler on “Why Do the Leaves Change Color”; first place, blue ribbon - Leonardo Rivera on“How to Sprout Beans”; and first place, blue ribbon - Corey Hatchett on “Juicy Lucy Stuffed Cheese Burgers.”

In the Intermediate Division (11-13 year-olds) were: first place, blue ribbon - Naila Hill on “How to Do a Dance Gymnastics Routine”; first place, blue ribbon - Julius Darity on “Cool and Unknown Facts about PlayStation”; and first place, blue ribbon - Zaniya Parrish and Johnathan Youngblood who provided a team demonstration of “Mama’s Finger Licking Sour Cream Pound Cake.”

In the Senior Division (14-18 year-olds) were: first place, blue ribbon - Sarah Crandall on “How Does A Camera Work” and first place, blue ribbon - Jada Mosley on “Teen Mental Illnesses.”

All of the participants competed at the 4-H District III Events on Saturday, May 4, which was held in Liberty County.

The Jefferson County 4-H extended a special thanks to their panel of judges: Ann Herring, Johnnie Pelt, Melissa Watson and Sara Kirsch.