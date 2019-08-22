Purple Heart Ceremony held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A ceremony and monument dedication were held on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, honoring Purple Heart recipients and dedicated to all combat veterans who shed their blood for their country.

Purple Heart veterans and military veterans from all over the state of Florida were in attendance along with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Area American Legion Posts and Veterans of Foreign War posts were also recognized, as well as Gold Star Families.

The monument reads: MY STONE IS RED FOR THE BLOOD THEY SHED THE MEDAL I BEAR IS MY COUNTRY'S WAY TO SHOW THEY CARE IF I COULD BE SEEN BY ALL MANKIND MAYBE PEACE WILL COME IN MY LIFETIME.

The monument is dedicated to All Combat Wounded Veterans and dedicated by the MOPH Chapter 758 of Tallahassee.