First ever Watermelon Festival Dance Battle Competition

GET READY JEFFERSON COUNTY AND SURROUNDING AREAS.

There’s a new addition to the watermelon festivities this year!

After you watch the parade and see the sights of the downtown festival this Saturday, put on your dancing shoes and get ready for the “Who Holds the Crown” first ever Dance Battle Competition at JCMHS.

Doors open at noon and the show starts at 1 p.m. Come on out and help support the Jefferson County Athletics Department, and enjoy the 2017 "Step Up or Go Home Dance Battle Competition."

The competition categories are Walk Thru, Fieldshow, Trio/Duet, Captain Solo and Stand Battle. There will be trophies awarded for 1st Place, 2nd Place and 3rd Place. There is a $300 Grand Champion Prize as well as several door prizes.

You can purchase your tickets in advance for $10 at Eventbrite.com Jefferson County Watermelon Festival Dance Competition, or contact Tamara Johnson at 850-464-6227, Errin Mays at 850-210-7879 or you can purchase at the door for $15.

The competition is sponsored by TJJOHNSON/ShoMe Ent and 1SGT. Terry Walker, and features a special performance by FAMU Diamond Dancers.