Putting victory at the U.S. Amateur Championship

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Aucilla Christian Academy twelfth grader Megan Schofill continues distinguishing herself in the sport of golf and garnering honors, most recently in the U.S. Amateur.

Megan in fact started her senior year with a bang-up performance: progressing to the round of 32 at the United States Golf Association's Women's Amateur Championship.

It's reported that with her father Billy Schofill by her side as her caddie, Megan scored 72 the first round and 71 the second round to make the cut at the Golf Club of Tennessee in Kington Springs on Aug. 6-12. She then won her first match in the round of 64 and came up short in the round of 32.

The U.S. Amateur, more formally known as the U.S. Amateur Championship, is the leading annual golf tournament in the country for amateur golfers. Those in the know say it's quite an achievement simply to qualify for the U.S. Amateur, which is regarded as the most prestigious female amateur tournament in the world. And they say that making the cut and winning in match play is truly remarkable, especially for a golfer still in high school.

"In the last two years Megan has gone from being a solid high school golfer to being one of the best junior players in the country," says ACA Golf Coach David Jackson. "She performed better than many of the college golfers she will be competing against when she enrolls at the University of Kentucky after her senior year at ACA. I could not be prouder of Megan for the way she plays and the way she handles herself on the course. She is a great ambassador for Christ and Aucilla Christian."

Megan’s parents say they are equally proud of her.

“You receive so much joy as a parent seeing your child’s hard work and dedication pay off,” said her mother Paulette.

Megan has been distinguishing herself in golf since her sophomore year, when she won the Big Bend Championship and District 3-1A title and All-Big Bend Player of Year in 2016. Even so, she continues improving her game.

“I want my score to be lower and I want more consistency in my game and how I play,” Megan said last year.

The senior started playing golf seriously in seventh grade, when she switched from softball to golf. But, she will tell you that was already playing the sport as early as fourth and fifth grades, although not that seriously.

“It wasn't until sixth grade I started taking it seriously,” she says.

Megan is currently ranked 22, worldwide, with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and 348, worldwide, with the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

She stated that she played in many tournaments of the summer months, but her favorite golf tournament was the Windham Cup, in Massachusetts.

Aucilla’s golf tournaments tee off next Wednesday, Aug. 22, when the Warriors travel to Tallahassee and play at Capital City Country Club.

After high school graduation, Megan will be attending the University of Kentucky, on a full scholarship. The dream of becoming a professional golfer is at the top of her list, however, she plans on obtaining her bachelor’s degree in Communications.

Megan is the daughter of Billy and Paulette Schofill, of Monticello.