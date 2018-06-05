Quana DeCarlos Baxter, Sr., 43, finished his earthly course Thursday, May 24. 2018. Funeral services were Saturday, June 2, at Sweetfield M.B. Church, Monticello, FL.
Burial was Monday, June 4, in Harlem Memorial Gardens, Clewiston, FL.
He was a tow truck operator for W.T. Grant’s and a maintenance technician for Town Place Suites. Survivors include his devoted wife, Shereka Ransom Baxter; sons, Quana Baxter, Jr. and Gregory Meeks, Jr.; daughters, Antanika and Andreka Bonner; seven grandchildren; stepfather, Elisha Robinson; mother-in-law, Hannah Ransom; father-in-law, Darryl Jones; and several other relatives and friends.
Quana D. Baxter, Sr.
