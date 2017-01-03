R.I.P. George Carswell

George was always a great family friend to my parents and myself. Over 40 yrs a friend and helper at times to me. I grew up fishing and duck hunting on the Hay Pond; and pretty much I had the run of the land. A place of privacy and freedom that I always respected as if our own.

George helped me get my license back when no one else would. He picked me up took me when no one else was available at times. He was a friend and mentor to myself and many more.

When I represented myself in Circuit Court against a high dollar attorney he advised me all the way, through months of hearings. When I won big against such odds George went around town for a while calling me Perry Mason. I really got a kick out of that.

When living out on the Hay Pond property, he allowed me to build a GoKart track that was awesome; a lot of kids and grown-ups had tons of fun.

Of trees and plants my signature will live on marked on that land.

George could go from deadly serious to joking and laughter in moments but each being very real.

If all else failed in my life; I called George. If I was on top of the world and whistling Dixie; I called George. He got to see my joy, my tears and my pain.

Really, I guess I've lost my last mentor that I can think of. A man who showed me respect when I did not deserve it and encouraged me throughout my life. George always believed in me more than others, more than I did myself.

Over these many years I had the opportunity to help out George in many ways; and of course I never turned him down as he had never turned me down.

I will remember his crooked smile and laughter, his quick wit and his deep concern for helping others. In some ways he will continue to live through us; the many he helped over the years. So I will try not to weep too long in our loss, and will find someone to help real soon in his memory. I will

plant some Hurricane Lilies because he just loved them and rest with a tall glass of ice tea.

Wade Bentley