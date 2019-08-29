Rachel Heslin joins the Aucilla Christian Academy teaching staff

Debbie Snapp
ECB Publishing, Inc.

Rachel Heslin has joined the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) staff this year, where she will be teaching K-5.
Heslin is a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina, in Greensboro, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education, with a minor in Psychology.
This school year, Heslin hopes to "teach and show my students the love of Christ."
Heslin is a resident of Madison County. She loves to organize and has a passion for teaching children.

