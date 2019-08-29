Rachel Heslin joins the Aucilla Christian Academy teaching staff

Debbie Snapp

Rachel Heslin has joined the Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) staff this year, where she will be teaching K-5.

Heslin is a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina, in Greensboro, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education, with a minor in Psychology.

This school year, Heslin hopes to "teach and show my students the love of Christ."

Heslin is a resident of Madison County. She loves to organize and has a passion for teaching children.