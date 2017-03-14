Raising funds for Haiti

Debbie Snapp

Tristan Sorensen Hope and Paige Thurman Oliver have been invited to join a medical missions trip to Haiti, with a group from the E3 Church in Tallahassee. In order to go, they will need to fund the trip themselves. The trip will cost $2000 and will last one-week. The group will depart for Haiti on April 1, so they are asking for their community to help them raise the funds.

Tristan is a lifetime resident of Jefferson County. She is the daughter of Eric and Patricia Sorensen and is married to Braxton Hope. She is a Registered Nurse, currently a unit based nurse educator at Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville. She worked four years in intermediate acute care. She says it's her patients that inspire her. “They make me appreciate my life. To my patients- Thank you,” she says.

“I have always felt called to use my nursing skills for a medical mission. I feel like I should give back to the world that has given me so many blessings. I am so lucky to have the education, skill set, and knowledge that I do. I'm thankful for my job. It's all of our duty to use the skills we have to help others, whatever they may be. I just happen to have a skill set that can be used in a great way for the people in Gonaives, Haiti. Please help us reach our goal of $2000 to travel to Haiti and use our nursing skills for a people limited in medical resources and personnel,” she adds.

Paige is also a lifetime resident of Jefferson County. She is the daughter of Jimmy and Betty Thurman. Her husband, Casey Oliver, is her biggest supporter. She worked as a Registered Nurse in the intensive care unit at Archbold Medical Center for three and a half years and is currently in the mother-baby unit. She recently completed her bachelors of science in nursing and is currently enrolled at South University to become a family nurse practitioner.

This will be Paige's second medical mission trip to Gonaives, Haiti, with 'Much Ministries.' She says that she has a better understanding now of what to expect, and what is expected. She says it's easy to go and provide medical care for those in need, but what happens when they leave? She tells it this way, “I know most of you recall the story in the Bible about Jesus teaching his disciples to fish. Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime. This is the concept we are trying to achieve. As we go to Haiti its easy for us to provide care and leave, but what does that teach the people of Haiti? It teaches dependency upon others for their survival. Instead of solely providing nursing care to those in need, we go to Haiti to teach. We go to teach the Haitian nurses, nursing assistants, midwives, and even non-medical persons to provide safe nursing and medical care.

Tristan and Paige humbly ask for your support so that they can teach, and create a lasting and sustainable impact on the Gonaives, Haiti community. Together they “thank you” in advance for your prayers and support. To make a donation, go to: gofundme.com/help-paige-and-tristan-go-to-haiti. To learn more about what Tristan and Paige will be doing in Haiti, go to muchministries.org.

