Raising pigs with farmer Finley Boyd

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Finley Boyd has been raising pigs with her family since 2014, when her grandfather, Hines Boyd, got into the business of raising Iberian pigs.

Iberian pigs are a traditional breed of the domestic pig that is native to the Iberian Peninsula, of Spain and Portugal. The Iberian pig breed is known for its top-quality meat and cured products.

On her family’s farm, Finley says that taking care of sometimes 500 pigs is a lot of work; there's the daily feeding and once a month the pigs have to be reported with a count, weighed and given their vaccinations.

The pig fields need to be changed often for better grazing, so Finley and her family members work together in relocating the pigs. It's a fun, but formidable, feat.

Through her work on her family’s farm, Finley has learned a lot about pigs and hard work. After all, the piglets have to be hand-fed every day. She does enjoy holding and cuddling the baby pigs though. She likes it when they squeal and snort and wiggle in her arms.

Finley is the daughter of Whitson and Heather Boyd, of Monticello. She is one of their four children and is homeschooled alongside her siblings.