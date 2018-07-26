RECALL ALERT: Five Foods Recalled Due to Salmonella in Whey Powder

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Various food items have been recalled after Associated Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI) voluntarily recalled a whey powder ingredient that AMPI produced due to concerns about salmonella in the powder.

The powder happens to be an ingredient in multiple processed foods and snack items, resulting in wide-spread recalls of food items produced with AMPI's whey powder.

The United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued their official public health alert for foods containing whey powder, which is an ingredient that is regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Association. Whey powder is used in a number of foods to modify texture, thicken foods, gel foods and enhance the foods during transportation.

If you or a family member have purchased any of the foods on this list, the various producers are advising consumers to not eat the recalled foods, but rather discard the food item or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Goldfish Snack Crackers

Pepperidge Farm announced on Monday, July 23 that they are voluntarily recalling four varieties of their Goldfish Snack Crackers after the manufacturer of a whey powder ingredient used in the snack crackers recalled the powder due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

“Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish crackers,” stated a press release issued by Pepperidge Farm.

The crackers were distributed throughout the United States.

As of July 23, no Salmonella-related illnesses had been reported.

The four varieties of recalled crackers are:

• Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

• Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion

• Goldfish Baked With Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

• Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.

These four flavors have a variety of packaging and sizes, but all of the four listed flavors are included in the recall.

For more information, visit pepperidgefarm.com/GoldfishUpdate.

Swiss Rolls and Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread

Swiss Rolls might be a sweet treat to stay away from within the next few weeks, especially if you purchase any Swiss Rolls that are sold by Great Value (Walmart), Food Lion, Baker's Treat, Market Square, Mrs. Freshley's or H-E-B.

Flowers Foods, of Thomasville, GA., the bakery that produces the Swiss Rolls sold under the above listed brand, is recalling their sweet, chocolatey rolls due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the whey powder baked into the rolls. The recall was made public on Thursday, July 19.

Included in the recall is Captain John Derst's Old Fashioned Bread, which is sold at a variety of the above listed stores, as well as Publix.

The affected products were distributed in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

While not included in the recall, other brands produced by Flowers Foods, Inc. are Nature's Own, Wonder, Dave's Killer Bread and Tastykake.

Ritz Crackers

On Saturday, July 21, Mondelez Global, LLC, the producers of the Ritz Cracker brand, announced a voluntary recall of certain Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bitz products.

The items were sold throughout the United States (including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands).

According to the press release issued by Mondelez Global, the recalled products contained a whey powder ingredient which had been recalled by the powder's producer due to the potential presence of Salmonella. As of the press release, Mondelez Global had received no complaints of illnesses.

The recalled Ritz products are:

• Ritz Bits Cheese – 3 oz bag. Retail UPC: 0 44000 00677 8

• Ritz Bits Cheese – 1 oz bag. Retail UPC: 0 44000 02025 5

• Ritz Bits Cheese – 12 pack carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 02032 3

• Ritz Bits Cheese – 30 pack carton. Retail UPC: 0 44000 01309 7

• Ritz Bits Cheese – 1.5 oz bag. Retail UPC: 0 44000 00929 8

• Ritz Bits Cheese – 3 oz go packs. Retail UPC: 0 44000 03215 9

• Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches – 10.8 oz pack. Retail UPC: 0 44000 88211 2

• Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches – 1.35 sleeve. Retail UPC: 0 44000 00211 4

• Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with cheese – 10.8 oz pack. Retail UPC: 0 44000 04566 1

• Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with cheese – 1.35 oz sleeve. Retail UPC: 0 44000 04567 8

• Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with cheddar cheese – 10.8 oz pack. Retail UPC: 0 44000 04577 7

• Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with cheddar cheese – 1.35 oz sleeve. Retail UPC: 0 44000 04578 4

• Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with cream cheese – 10.8 oz pack. Retail UPC: 0 44000 04579 1

• Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with cream cheese – 1.35 oz sleeve. Retail UPC: 0 44000 04580 7

Hungry Man Dinners

On Friday, July 20, federal officials posted a health alert regarding certain Hungry Man frozen dinners due to the salmonella concerns.

The dinner in question, “Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz”, contained the whey powder produced by AMPI.

No confirmed salmonella-related illnesses have been reported to government officials in regards to the frozen Hungry Man dinners that are being recalled and pulled from store shelves, however there is concern that consumers might have purchased the frozen dinners and could still have them in their freezers.

Consumers who might have bought Hungry Man frozen dinners are asked to check their freezer and make sure they do not have any of the concerned dinner.

The frozen dinner can be identified by looking for the following label information:

• 5.25-oz. individual frozen microwavable dinners with “HUNGRY MAN CHIPOTLE BBQ SAUCED BONELESS CHICKEN WYNGZ” printed on the label and a “best-buy” date of 9/6/19 and the establishment number “EST. P138” or “P-138” on the side of the carton.

The recall was not made public by the Hungry Man producer.