Reckless driver arrested

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Reckless driving was merely the most obvious of the various violations that got a young South Florida man arrested recently when he was driving through Jefferson County.

Indeed, when the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper was finally able to get close enough to clock the speed of the vehicle driven by 18-year-old Judson Russell Grosvenor of Ft. Lauderdale, the car was doing 122 mph on the interstate.

According to FHP Trooper G.M. Llanes, the entire time he was pursuing Grosvenor, the latter was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed.

“I could see the vehicle aggressively changing in and out of lanes without using due care or proper signaling,” Llanes wrote in his report. “The driver was cutting other drivers off and following vehicles closely. The actions justify the willful and wanton disregard for the safety of the motoring public.”

The eastbound officer first spotted the westbound vehicle at mile marker 246 in Madison County and turned his patrol car around and began pursuit. And he was only able to get close enough to get a radar reading of the vehicle’s speed when approaching mile marker 233 in Jefferson County. At which point the trooper activated his patrol car's lights and siren and stopped Grosvenor's vehicle “on or about mile marker 230 westbound.”

The trooper put Grosvenor under arrest for reckless driving at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17. Soon after, two other troopers arrived on the scene and a search and inventory of the vehicle was conducted. In the process, the officers found a glass mason jar with approximately 4.7 grams of marijuana and two other small containers with marijuana wax inside. The items were found in the exterior pocket of Grosvenor's suitcase, according to the report.

Later, at the jail, a South Carolina driver's license was found in Grosvenor's wallet. The trooper noticed that Grosvenor's birth year on the South Carolina driver's license was different than the date on the Florida driver's license.

“I ran the South Carolina driver's license through the FCIC/NCIC and it returned with no results,” Llanes wrote in his report.

Grosvenor was charged with reckless driving, possession of a false ID card, felony possession of a controlled substance while in physical control of a motor vehicle, possession of cannabis under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Bond was set at $500. He was released on the following day.