Red Hills Fire Festival to be February 19

After canceling the original date to avoid a bad storm, the Red Hills Fire Festival is reignited and ready to go!

Attend this all-ages event to experience, enjoy, and learn about the special natural process of fire in southern pine forests. The festival will include wagon rides, wildlife, live prescribed fire, equipment demonstrations, fire talks with experts, kids' activities, four favorite food trucks, and live music.

This will be a very special day in the Red Hills. Fire has been a natural part of these forests for many thousands of years. Prescribed fire is a safe way to apply this natural process, ensure ecosystem health, and reduce wildfire risk. Weather permitting, the plan is to share the experience of prescribed fire with participants. A team of certified burners will demonstrate how they control the burn to safely restore important habitat for animals and reduce the risk of destructive wildfires.

This is a free celebration. If you have ever been curious about the function of fire in your local forests, attend the festival for a fun and accessible chance to explore this fascinating topic.

Visit the Red Hills Region Facebook event to let the event planners know if you are interested. No official RSVP is needed. Spread the word by sharing the event with your friends.

The event will be held on Sunday, February 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tall Timbers Research Station & Land Conservancy, 13093 Henry Beadel Drive in Tallahassee. For more information contact Brian Wiebler at 850-363-1079 or brian@ttrs.org.

