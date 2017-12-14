Remembering a Co-worker and Friend, Brett King

When elected to office and going through training to become a Certified Florida Appraiser, they don’t teach you how you are to handle the loss a beloved staff member and colleague. I have learned this tough lesson in life since Brett King’s unexpected passing in November. Brett was hired as Chief Deputy over two years ago and will be remembered as an extremely intelligent and thoughtful appraiser, as well as a leader, at the Property Appraiser’s Office. He had the confidence and ability to seamlessly blend the unique challenges of mass appraisal with his broad background in real estate and technology.

While I think Brett always knew how much I appreciated his hard work and dedication, I would be remiss by not telling everyone just how great he was. His contributions to the technological improvements in the Property Appraiser’s office are unquestioned and reflected his outstanding reputation and dedication to the profession. Brett was gifted with a calm spirit and great listening skills. When working with customers, he was one of the best at addressing tough questions and providing a clear understandable answer to those he helped. He also always offered insightful improvements to the processes in the office as a result of many of those conversations.

I will fondly remember Brett as a warm fun-loving friend who’s eyes twinkled when he beamed his unrestrained smile. He was given a nickname “Brettiful” by our “forever” Sheriff, David Hobbs. Brett was a man of very thoughtful and often times quick witted conversation and banter. He drank a lot of water, had a drawer full of protein bars and was obsessed with the Seminoles. He adored his beautiful wife Ashley and enjoyed planning fun and exotic trips with her. He spoke often of his lovely mother Sarah and how she spoiled him as a child. He worked hard to make her proud and helped her manage their family property.

Brett will never be forgotten. We are working on a special way to memorialize him in our office so we can continue to share the wonderful stories about him and his impact on us professionally and personally. Some people in life make you laugh a little louder, smile a little bigger and live just a little bit better… that was Brett King!

Angela Gray

Jefferson County Property Appraiser