Remembering those at New Bethel Cemetery

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A Memorial Day Service was held at New Bethel Cemetery on Sunday afternoon to honor the service men and women laid to rest there and to remember those in military service who died for the freedoms appreciated here in the United States of America.

This is an annual joint effort of the New Bethel AME Church family and Pastor Jimmie F. Dickey, VFW Post 251 and Commander Ned Hill, and the VFW Unit 251 Auxiliary and President Mary Madison.

The patriotic program was presided over by Rev. Dickey and included the singing of 'God Bless America,' prayer by Rev. Calvin Thomas, scripture by Sis. Brittany Harvey, and a poem by Sis. LaTasha Jones, and Hill presented an abbreviated memorial ceremony.

Madison presented a POW/MIA ceremony recognizing the 'Missing Man Table' that contained a single rose, a Bible, and a folded American flag, as well as an explanation: “This table is reserved to honor our missing comrades in arms. The tablecloth is white symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call of duty. The single red rose, displayed in a vase, reminds us of the life of each of the missing and their loved ones and friends of these Americans who keep the faith, awaiting answers. The vase is tied with a red ribbon a symbol of our continued determination to account for our missing. A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears endured by those missing and their families who seek answers. The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain those lost from our country, founded as one nation under God. The glass is inverted to symbolize their inability to share this evening’s toast. The chair is empty, they are missing.”

The service was very well attended with the crowd of 30+ dispersing after the placing of American flags on the gravesites of the fallen heroes.