Remembering Our Heroes

Memorial Day is a special time of remembering and honoring those service men and women who died serving in wars to protect the freedoms of their loved ones enjoying peace and prosperity in the United States of America.

In Jefferson County, many people celebrated the Memorial Day weekend honoring and remembering those laid to rest at local cemeteries by placing American flags on their gravesites and whispering a prayer or two.

The American Legion Posts and the VFW Posts held special memorial services, reading out loud the names of local veterans who died in military service. Veterans still with us shared stories and remembered the buddies they served with. POWs and MIAs were especially remembered.

For members of these military families Memorial Day is a most sacred time as they remember their brothers and sisters in arms who are no longer with us. The thousands who fell on the battle fields of Europe, the Pacific, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan are remembered on this weekend, and should be remembered every day, because every day is Memorial Day as long as there are wars for freedom and wars against terrorism.

Memorial Day, Decoration Day, originated after the Civil War and was originally created to honor Union soldiers. It was founded by a veteran. It's held on the last Monday in May and under a 2000 law passed by Congress, Americans should observe a 'National Moment of Remembrance,' pausing for one minute at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day to honor fallen servicemen and women.

