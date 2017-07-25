Reminder: Student field day and school supply giveaway is Aug. 5

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Friday, July 28, registration will close for the Student Field Day/School Supply Giveaway, scheduled for the (old) Jefferson County Track and Field area, behind Tiger Stadium on South Water Street.

The event itself will be held Saturday, August 5, from 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Admission for each registered student is $1, to cover the cost of breakfast and lunch. In between will be a day of fun, games and excitement for K-12 students, with tug-of-war, sack racing, kickball, water balloon tosses, face painting, obstacle courses, and more. And of course, the school supply giveaway.

Additionally, any parents or guardians who would like to come and watch the games can do so for a $1 admission price, covering lunch. Hats and sunscreen are highly recommended for everyone attending. No pets allowed.

The Lions Club will have a booth set up with information about Leo Club membership for middle/high school students, and other civic clubs or groups may have booths as well. If any other groups plan to have a booth at the event, please contact the Monticello News at (850) 997-3568, before the press deadline of July 25, for inclusion in the Special Back-2-School Section in the August 4 edition.

For more information, contact Iesha Jackson at Little Angels in Training, (850) 997-5656, or ieshajackson09@yahoo.com.