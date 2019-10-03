Reporter’s Corner:

Have a heart for animals? Support Wolf Creek!

According to the Humane Society of the United States, it is estimated that between 6-8 million cats and dogs enter shelters every year, with three million of those animals eventually ending up being euthanized. It is believed that somewhere between 1.5 and 2.4 million of those euthanized animals are healthy, friendly and completely adoptable.

This weekend, the Jefferson Humane Society and Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center will be holding a Blessing of the Animals ceremony for the cats, kittens, dogs and puppies who live at the local animal shelter.

Wolf Creek is a no-kill shelter, which means that the animals who are brought to the shelter and left in the care of the excellent staff at the adoption center are there indefinitely until they are either adopted out or pass away peacefully from old age.

While euthanizing is a tragic way for a shelter pet to die, no-kill shelters that have decided not to participate in the practice face a problem of their own – overcrowding.

No-kill shelters like Wolf Creek can only take in so many cats, so many dogs, so many puppies and kittens before they are full, and end up having to either turn animals away or call upon a scarce list of fosters and other non-profit agencies (like Jefferson County's SnappHappy Cat Sanctuary) to help house unwanted or surrendered animals.

While pet adoptions have seen an increase at Wolf Creek, the amount of adopted-out animals can hardly keep up with the influx of animals that are either owner-surrendered or brought to the shelter by animal control, concerned citizens who found strays or the sheriff's office.

So, Father Jim May of Monticello will be out at the shelter this Saturday, Oct. 5, to provide a blessing over the shelter's animals – a blessing for health, happiness and a home.

Wolf Creek invites the community to this event, with the open encouragement for people to bring their own well-behaved pets to the blessing ceremony to receive a personal blessing on their pets as well.

Wolf Creek will be providing hot dogs and drinks for pet owners, with a bounce house set up for kids – all for free.

While it costs much to keep a pet shelter up and running with the cost of feed, vet bills, office utilities, employee pay and more, this is a free event with Wolf Creek only asking for donations as citizens feel led.

To those who plan to go, I encourage you to meet some of the animals who live at Wolf Creek. Whether you are in a place where you can adopt or not, just walk between the pens or visit the cat rooms, and meet the friendly, affectionate cats and dogs who are looking for homes.

If you aren't able to adopt or donate, then spread the word! Let people know about the animals who are looking for homes, ask about volunteer opportunities at the shelter, and do what you can, when you can.

Other ways to help the Jefferson County Humane Society is by purchasing the 2020 Shelter Pet calendars that Wolf Creek staff are currently selling for $5 or by stopping by your local Winn-Dixie store and purchasing one of the reusable shopping bags that the grocery store is selling for only a few dollars. Each time a bag is sold from the Winn-Dixie in Monticello, Wolf Creek receives a $1 donation from the sale – you'll be saving the planet and helping fund a good cause!

If you plan to make it out to the Blessing of the Animals ceremony, the blessings will begin at around 10 a.m. For more information about the blessing ceremony, contact the Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center at (850) 342-0244. The center is located at 2123 E. Washington St.