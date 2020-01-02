Reporter’s Corner:

On New Year resolutions and folding socks

I hate folding socks.

I try not to use that word, ‘hate’ too frequently, as it can lose its meaning if tossed around nonchalantly. It is without hindrance or any regret, however, that I use it in this sentence.

I truly, definitely hate folding socks.

Socks also have an annoying habit of just... going missing. It doesn’t matter if I put two socks into the washing machine, only one will emerge from the dryer at the end of the cycle.

Inevitably, the missing sock will resurface stuck inside some sleeve or randomly appearing on the floor of some room in the house as though it magically teleported there. But for the initial folding session, I will be greatly aggravated by the fact that there is only one sock to be found.

So, I am guilty of just not folding the socks.

When I do my laundry, everything else is folded or placed on a hanger and put away properly, but socks tend to be left unmatched, unfolded and simply stuffed into a drawer where I can retrieve them – one by one – whenever I need them.

While this alleviates the frustration of trying to fold lonely socks that are missing their second half, it makes the act of finding a matching pair of socks (when I finally need them) a frustration all of its own. I end up having to paw through endless piles of single socks in the hopes that I can find two identical ones somewhere in the mess. It means I grow irritated as I pull out two black socks, only to find that they aren’t the same black socks and don’t belong together, sending me back into my hunt.

Inevitably, somewhere in this habit, I realize that I could relieve this entire circumstance if I just attached the two socks with a safety pin (securing them together) before I threw them into the hamper to be washed. If I took a small moment of my time at the start of this whole situation, I would save myself countless moments of my own time and frustration.

But, of course, as habits often go, I do not.

When most people think of New Year’s resolutions, they think of the big things, like losing weight, eating healthy or spending more time with the family.

The New Year, for many of us, is a time of fresh beginnings and new starts. It’s a time to look at what needs fixing in our lives and make a plan to fix it.

I could list the things I want to see in my own life, the big things that I’m sure are reflected in the lives of countless other people: I want to save more money, I want to get better at actually using that gym membership I pay for, I want to spend more time on my hobbies instead of meaningless time-consumers.

While I will look at those things and plan to make changes regarding them, I also think that the New Year is the perfect time to readjust our lives on smaller, less prominent issues.

Like pinning socks together.

The New Year is a time of fresh beginnings, but it can be daunting when all we want to do is majorly shake up and change our lives – but not everything has to be big and intimidating.

I encourage you to make small changes before you step out to make big changes. Before January ends, most people will abandon their New Year’s Resolutions due to the daunting sense of impossibility that the resolutions seem to give off. Make smaller resolutions, things that are more easily attainable and less likely to be abandoned with a sense of intimidation.

New Years is the perfect time to set a new habit in place – maybe this is the perfect time to start that small detail that would make your life a little bit easier.

Becoming a better person in the New Year isn’t just about the big, obvious changes... it’s also the small things that only we can notice.