Last week as my wife and I went to early vote we were asked by the election officials to produce a valid id, we used our Fl drivers license. We also were asked to fill out a form listing our name and mailing address and to sign same. We then voted.

At a time when we hear folks decry having voter id, we feel this procedure was not prejudicial nor something being used to deny anyone the right to vote. It was very simply a sensible way to insure that we were registered, Jefferson County voters. While our county is made up of primarily African Americans, Caucasian Americans and Latino Americans we are all children of God who happen to have different colored skin.

Requiring a valid id to vote is nothing more than making sure those who vote are eligible. Not requiring this means some who are not legally eligible will vote and that is not fair to anyone.

