Resolve to quit smoking this year

WHO/WHAT: In observance of the New Year, Tobacco Free Florida and Tobacco Free Jefferson Partnership encourage tobacco users to use the start of 2017 to make a quit plan and stay quit.

Tobacco Free Florida’s Quit Your Way program offers Floridians free and proven-effective resources to help them quit smoking.

Tobacco users who utilize Tobacco Free Florida’s services are five to eleven times more likely to quit than those who try on their own. Over the past ten years, Tobacco Free Florida has directly helped more than 159,000 Floridians quit tobacco.

WHY: Tobacco Free Jefferson Partnership and Tobacco Free Florida educate Floridians on the various ways to quit and support them through the process – when considering resolutions and year-round. For more information about Quit Your Way, please visit www.tobaccofreeflorida.com/quityourway.

WHEN: Now-February

CONTACT: Pam Beck 850-342-0170. Pam.Beck@flhealth.gov.

Related