Response to “lmmaturity”

I just read Mr. Beger’s letter. If the title truly is “lmmaturity” and is about those who disagree with any issue then Mr. Beger’s letter is a self-fulfillment of its title.

Mr. Beger, the president complains about the size of his crowds and the size of other things. The president tries to suppress opposing views, alternative viewpoints (note: this is not the same as ”alternative facts” - better known as lies) or anyone who has the temerity to disagree with His Highness (look up “temerity” in your Webster’s Dictionary). That you are not appalled by a man who is a serial adulterer, a xenophobe, a person who belittles people and makes fun of those with both physical and mental disabilities, a man who doesn’t pay his debts, a man who finds nothing too little to lie about, a man who assaults women and a president who is paranoid and narcissistic is scary. That you don’t recognize that reality does make one wonder what alternative reality encircles you. People have the right to disagree and to voice opposition. Violence? No. Protests? Yes! The entire administration is full of birthers, “alternative facts” people and just outright liars who don’t broach any disagreement with them. They are living proof that

facts and scientific certainties are no match for ideological absurdities. “I believe it and that means it’s true” is the attitude of this administration. “If you tell a big enough lie often enough people will begin to believe it.” I believe Adolf Hitler subscribed to that theory. That’s not the way a democracy operates. The other sad point is: If you haven’t learned that in 66 years, you will never learn it. Yet you still get to vote, too, because everyone who is a citizen gets to vote. Be thankful there is not a poll test when you go to vote.

John Leland