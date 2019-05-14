Restored Glory celebrates 12th Anniversary

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Restored Glory Christian Center, currently located in the Winn Dixie shopping center at 1287 S. Jefferson St., will soon have a new location on the other side of the street, just north of Dollar Tree.

In celebration of their 12th anniversary and their final bank note payment, church members walked to their soon-to-be new location with excitement, to praise and offer continued prayer for the successful construction of their new church building.

Pastor Eddie and Elder Veronica Yon invite the community to come visit during one of their church services or programs. Services will continue as usual on Sunday at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 7 p.m. Those interested may also follow on Facebook.com/restoredglory, call (850) 997-7422 or visit restoredglory.org.