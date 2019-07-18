Retired Educators award scholarship to Josh Aikens

Courtesy Of Mary Madison

The Jefferson County Retired Educators Association (JCREA) Unit was sadden this working year by the loss of three of it’s Charter members. They are: 20-year serving president, Willard Barnhart; long-term serving treasurer, Martha Stokes Hall; and long-term serving volunteer chairperson, Josephine Perry. The fourth lost member was hospitality and scholarship chairperson, Esther Grant. These and all of our dedicated deceased members are gone from our sight, but will live forever in our hearts and memories.

When chartered in August, 1991, the Unit consisted of retired educators only. After a couple of years, any retiree with the desire to continue serving the community and appreciated the works the educators performed was invited and welcomed to join.

We are grateful to those pioneers who opened up a new area for retired individuals to continue serving with a passion in the community they live and love. Throughout the years JCREA is extremely proud of the successes of the programs it implemented. The Unit’s projects are the same as yesteryear, with many new projects added.

Traditionally, June ends the Unit’s working year with a Scholarship Brunch and a scholarship Awards Ceremony with a graduating senior awarded a $500 scholarship. We are proud to have awarded a total of 24 scholarships. Our 2018-2019 recipient is Joshua Aiken from Jefferson Somerset. Joshua is the son of Ted and Kristie Aiken. He will be attending Huntington College in Montgomery, Ala.

July and August are the Unit’s vacation months. September begins the 10-month fiscal work year with events and activities conducted in monthly order. Some of the traditional projects and activities have included: attending District 2 Leadership workshops; participating in patriotic events; donating books to children at Christmas time and spreading Christmas cheer to four families with $50 Winn Dixie gift cards.

Other activities include: hosting a New Year luncheon while celebrating Teacher's Appreciation Day, recognizing Black History Month, hosting an annual fish fry and ending the year by attending the annual Florida Retired Educators Association Conference.

JCREA invites any new retirees to join the organization to help the continuance of serving the community. Contact President Earlene Knight at (850) 997-4820, Treasurer Louiza Collins-Larry at (850) 997-0422, Secretary Mary Madison at (850) 210-7090 or any Unit member for information and an application.

The JCREA meets at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.