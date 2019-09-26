Return of the scarecrows

MainStreet Monticello prepares for

second annual scarecrow contest

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The first day of Autumn officially began on Monday, Sept. 23, and with the fresh new season, MainStreet Monticello has announced that it will be hosting the second annual scarecrow contest from Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Friday, Nov. 1.

Once more, lively dressed, posed and themed scarecrows will decorate the streets of Monticello.

Last year, the event was a hit, with several groups, residents and businesses creating a scarecrow to display throughout the season, and MainStreet Monticello is hoping for another large turn-out of scarecrows to show off the seasonal spirit of Jefferson County.

According to the rules issued by MainStreet Monticello, all scarecrows must be handmade, and construction of the scarecrows must not include aspects of electricity or exceedingly flammable items. The scarecrows must also be prepared to withstand weather conditions, must be in good taste (no bloody or violent themes) and political, religious or advertising statements will not be permitted.

The contest is open to businesses, residents, schools, organizations and civic clubs.

Businesses are asked to place their scarecrows in their shop windows or in front of their place of business (as allowed) and residents who want to place their scarecrow on their front lawn or porch are welcome to do so.

Anyone who would like to have their scarecrow placed on a bench downtown are asked to contact MainStreet Monticello in order to arrange those details.

All scarecrows must be out and on display no later than Tuesday, Oct. 1 and must be removed from display no later than Friday, Nov. 1.