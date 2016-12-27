Rev Cafe Now Open

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Rev Cafe, a place to wine, a place to dine, in Monticello! Rev up with special roasted espresso and coffee. Rev down with great local brewed craft beers and wines from Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Tampa, Jupiter, Apalachicola, and California. You can be served beer on tap or get a jug to go.

Since its opening in November, the Rev Cafe has been keeping busy with hungry lunch and dinner guests. The menu is stocked-full of creative dishes and plentiful servings.

Created with a unique concept in mind, the burlap and chicken wire decorated walls separate the dining tables for a more comfortable and relaxed setting. Inside and outdoor patio dining is available for your pleasure.

Jaclyn and Joe Costanzo met and married in Tallahassee. They now have three daughters. Joe moved from South Florida to attend FSU; he has since completed his Bachelor's degree in Networking and Web Design.

He's been in the restaurant business since he was 14 years of age, and shortly after their first child, they decided to go into the franchise restaurant business. They opened their first business just eight years ago in North Florida, and its still running smoothly.

After its first year, Joe realized that his business needed a robust Point of Sale and inventory management system. He set up the system and decided to resell for the company, and so began Pos Revolt (posrevolt.com,) a networking and restaurant consulting firm.

2016 seemed to be “the right time” to venture out of the franchise business and onto their own. So, they moved to Monticello and opened Rev Cafe this past November.

Rev Cafe offers a menu filled with everything from a house vegan chili to seafood, pasta, venison, bison, and 100 percent black Angus beef. Steaks are hand-cut, salads are made with fresh-picked vegetables, and special attention is given to children under eight... their own menu selection!

The proof's in the bread... beer bread is made with local brewery beer and is served with honey butter.

Menu items include such dishes as: venison sliders topped with smoked Gouda cheese and onion marmalade; fried pickled cucumber chips and avocado dressing; fried green tomatoes topped with feta cheese and chipotle aioli; shepherds pie made with your choice of venison, Angus beef, or bison; and jambalaya, made with Johnston's sausage and served with homemade cornbread. Side orders include: jumbo asparagus, smoked Gouda grits, garlic smashed potatoes, house-cut fries, and sauteed baby kale.

Rev Cafe also offers 'Bison for a Cause,' a charitable partnership with Second Harvest of the Big Bend. For every Bison Rib-eye sold, a meal is donated for the local community.

For more information about the Costanzos, the restaurant business, or about the Rev Cafe, call Joe at 850-629-0138 or go to www.revuprevdown. com.

“Work like it all depends on you, but pray that it all depends on God,” concludes Jaclyn and Joe Costanzo.

An outdoor market is in the planning stages and will be at the Rev Cafe location on the Courthouse Circle.