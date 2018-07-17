Rev. George Arden Stinson Sr., age 70, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 15, 2018. George was born in Arlington, VA to William Bruce and Mary Jane Stinson on November 20, 1947.

He is survived by his wife Linda of 49 years. He is also survived by his son George “Bubba” Stinson (Lisa) of Monticello; his daughters, Sylvia Perez (Roger) of Port Richey, Lisa Starling (Michael) of Monticello, Pam Smith (Jason) of Pittsburg, TX and Tammy Bowling (Floyd) of Monticello; grandchildren, Olivia Perez, Michael Starling Jr. (Selina), Gabriel Starling (Amber), Abigail (Connor) Starling, Shawn Smith, Emily Smith, Anna Belle Glenn (Blake), Caralyn Bowling and one great granddaughter, Carlie Glenn. He is also survived by five brothers, William "Bud" (Mary Francis) of Edenton, NC; Charles "Tommy" (Rachel) of Agusta, ME; John (Sue), of Cary, NC; Mark and Robert of Lyons, CO and two sisters, Janet Goovas of El Mirage, AZ and Rebecca Goodson of Lyons, CO.

George was a proud veteran of the US Navy. He was motor grader operator in Jefferson County for 19 years before moving on to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he worked in maintenance. After that he worked in communications before receiving his call to minister. He pastored at the Assembly of God in Madison.

In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking. He loved to make wooden bowls, candlesticks, Christmas ornaments and all kinds of other things on his wooden lathe.

A viewing will be held on Thursday July 19, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello. There will be a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville on Friday, July 20, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice House.

