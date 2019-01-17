Fiercely independent, resourceful, and principled, and yet openly and uncommonly compassionate and warm, Reverend Doctor Richard J. Bailar and Friedel H. Bailar passed away in their Monticello, FL, home on January 14, 2019 at the joyful age of 90.

Friedel, born in Worms, Germany, emigrated to the US after World War II. She worked as a governess, a landlord, and eventually a legal secretary after moving to Miami, FL. An accomplished artist, chef and consummate host, Friedel was an icon of elegance and poise in the community.

Dick was born and raised in Neenah/Menasha, WI, served in the OSS/CIA during the war and found his calling in the ministry after studying at Ripon College and Union Seminary. A craftsman, story-teller and counselor to many, Dick served as senior pastor for Coral Gables Congregational Church for 28 years before he and Friedel retired to Monticello to a Bavarian-styled homestead they designed, built, decorated and shared with the community.

The two were always active members of the community – Friedel hosting fundraisers and meetings at the homestead and Dick sitting on numerous commissions and community action forums. The Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library is named in their honor.

They have been stalwart symbols of character and dignity in their communities and will be missed by all including their six children and nine grandchildren.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 25, at Christ Episcopal Church, 425 N. Cherry Street, in Monticello (enter from Jefferson Street).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Jefferson County R.J. Bailar Public Library and/or the Monticello Opera House in Dick and Friedel’s honor.

