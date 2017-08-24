Richard (Dick) Paul Spinnenweber entered eternal life on Sunday morning, August 20, 2017, at his home in Monticello, Florida.

Born on November 19, 1932, in Cincinnati, OH., as the son of John and Mildred Spinnenweber, who preceded him in death along with a brother, William, a sister, Rosemary and daughter-in-law, Susie. Richard is survived by his wife Catherine Byrne Spinnenweber of 60 years. Additionally he is survived by his brothers J. Daniel Spinnenweber (Monica) and John B. Spinnenweber (Jean).

Also, he is survived by his children and their families with whom he was very close: Ann (Fred), Rick, Christopher, Katie (Art), and Jamie (Janie), as well as grandchildren Michael, Abby, Julianne, and Joseph Salancy, Artie, Nicholas, Catherine, and Ellie Salow, Austin, Amber, and Benjamin Spinnenweber.

Richard or “Mr. Dick” was well-known in the community as initially the owner of the KOA Campground and most recently the Good Sam Campground here in Monticello. As an Industrial Designer and graduate of the University of Cincinnati he looked at life from a beautiful view, always seeing what could be accomplished and NOT what couldn’t. His service to our country was with the Air Force during the Korean War. Next, his career as a general contractor and builder spanned the rest of his life, which began first as an owner with his brothers in the family business, Spinnenweber Builders to Stran Steel in Cincinnati, OH., to Steel Systems in Miami, FL. His real joy arrived when he was almost 65 and bought a campground and moved here to Monticello. He delivered the business, which grew from two cabins to 15, with five cottages and numerous park models over the span of twenty years. He ministered quietly to the lost and forsaken of the community as well as travelers from around the world. Whether he provided them a cup of coffee or place to stay, even if it was for a short time, he treasured hearing their stories while sharing his. “Papaw’s” backhoe, which he used the day before he died, will forever remain the symbol of his fortitude, strength and faith!

The family will receive friends, Thursday, August 24, 2017, from 6-8 pm at Beggs Monticello Chapel, 485 E. Dogwood Street, Monticello, Florida. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Margaret Catholic Church, Monticello, Florida at 11:00 am, Friday, August 25, 2017, with burial immediately following at Tallahassee National Cemetery.

Related