Richard & Friedel Bailar Estate Sale scheduled for April 18-20

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, April 18 through Saturday, April 20, Transitions Estate Sales & Services will be tenderly handling the liquidation of the personal property of Jefferson County's beloved Richard and Friedel Bailar.

Richard and Friedel Bailar moved from Coral Gables, FL, to Monticello 28 years ago in 1991.

Richard Bailar and his German-born wife Friedel moved into one of several cottages that Richard Bailar had built on a five acre parcel located off Main Avenue.

Throughout their long and prosperous lifetime, the Bailar collected treasures in the form of the relationships that they built within the Jefferson County community.

Between April 18-20, Transitions Estate Sales & Services will be helping find new homes for the physical treasures that the Bailars left behind.

Whether you are starting a collection or looking for a special gift you are sure to find it at this sale.

Most of the items are from Germany and were in the cottages at the Bavarian Village.

Beautiful antique walnut furniture, lamps, Toby Collection from the 1950s to the 1970s, german steins, Ro yal Doulton, crystalware, bisque figurines, silver plate, fine sterling, art and so much more will be included in this estate sale!

No Pre-Sales nor prices will be released prior to the start of the sale.

The estate sale will be conducted at 445 Melrose Dr., in Monticello.

On Thursday, April 18 and Friday, April 19, the estate sale will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Saturday, April 20, the estate sale will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For photos of the items that will be offered, visit estatesales.net and enter the zip code 32344.