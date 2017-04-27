Richard Gale Steinhorst, 61, of Inglis, FL passed away on April 23, 2017 in Crystal River FL.

Born in Batavia NY on October 23, 1955, he moved with his family to Monticello when he was five years old, and called it home.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air force where he learned his trade as a plumber which he continued to do after his service. He started his own company in 1990 RGS Plumbing & Piping Company which is still operating today. After moving to Inglis FL, which is on the Gulf of Mexico, his love for fishing prompted him to become a fishing guide (for five years) which he enjoyed while maintaining his Plumbing business at Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL.

He had a favorite saying, “he could put you on them, but you had to catch them.”

Richard is survied by his wife of 43 years, Susan (Sparks) Steinhorst, his son Michael Steinhorst, two sisters; Lisa Martin and Paula Conklin. He is predeceased by his mother, Pat Steinhorst, father, Walter Steinhorst and brother, Eric.

A graveside service will be held at the Elizabeth Cemetery in Monticello, Saturday April 29, 11:00 a.m.

Fellowship to follow at the Woman's Club in Monticello.

