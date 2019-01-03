Richard “Kevin” Hunt, 53, passed away on December 14, 2018 in Tallahassee, FL.

Kevin was born and raised in Tallahassee where he was a general contractor. He was also a volunteer firefighter and EMT. He loved to hunt and fish.

Survivors include his mother, Gavis Solecki (Peter) of Monticello; his father, Terry Hunt of Quincy; one brother, Corporal Gene Hunt (Candice) of Midway; one sister, Lisa Hills (Michael) of Tallahassee; three nieces: Cyndi Crum, Myndi Qualls, and Sharon Hill; and six great nieces and nephews.

Related