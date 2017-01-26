Richard Linn to receive the 2016-2017 Service Above Self Award from Rotary Club

Richard E. Linn will receive the 2016-2017 Service Above Self Award from the West Palm Beach Rotary Club. The award will be presented at the Rotary Day luncheon on February 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Kravis. For more information contact 561-254-4789 or email info@rotarywestpalmbeach.org.

He has been an outstanding leader and member of the West Palm Beach Rotary Club for 52 years. Richard was president of the West Palm Beach Rotary Club from 1974 to 1975. The Club has approximately 100 members representing diverse businesses and organizations. It was founded in 1919. Also, it is a member of Rotary International with over 1.2 million members and over 35,000 clubs around the world.

For 19 years, Richard has been the phenomenal chairperson of the Club’s Paul Harris Fellows Committee. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International. As a result of his zeal and commitment, 200 Club members and their family members became Paul Harris Fellows and they contributed over $280,000 to Rotary International.

Also, his leadership and dynamic personality facilitated the success of diverse local, national, and international service projects helping thousands of children and families. For example, he has been an active sponsor for Club’s membership recruitment and diverse service projects that help 20 elementary schools in West Palm Beach.

Terry Lehman nominated Richard Linn for the Service Above Self-Award – Club Member. He aptly described Richard’s exceptional contributions to the Club and helping others by saying “Richard has name badge #1 and he is #1.”

Richard E. Linn was the Mayor for the City of West Palm Beach from 1975 to 1976. Currently, he resides in West Palm Beach with his lovely wife Margi. He is the brother of local resident Birney Linn and has many friends in Monticello. He graduated from Jefferson County High School in 1955 and plans to attend his high school reunion this summer.

