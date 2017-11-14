Rick’s Picks… Week twelve

Well, this season is coming to a close. Only a couple more weeks left in the college season and then the bowl season begins. Teams that, at the beginning of the season, were on everyone's radar as contenders for conference and even national title shots are now hoping to land any kind of post-season bowl game. Some of those teams are out of post-season consideration all together. That's the way the proverbial ball bounces, and we all know that a football can bounce in very strange ways. This weekend's games are a little like the opening games in that many teams schedule what they think are weaker opponents in preparation for their big rivalry games, coming up in the following weekend. A little more about that later. My weekly record was pretty respectable with only one missed pick, thanks to an upset victory by Auburn over Georgia. My record last week was 12-1, bringing my season record to 109-26. How are your numbers shaping up? Let's get to the fun.

Miami vs Virginia

The Miami Hurricanes probably surprised quite a few with the way they dominated the Irish of Notre Dame. I had a feeling the 'Canes would win, but I admit, I was a little surprised with the way they were able to handle Notre Dame. This week, the 'Canes face a Virginia Cavalier team that has struggled as of late. Even though many teams might have a let-down after a big win, I think Miami stays on a winning streak.

Rick's Pick: Miami

Florida State vs Delaware State

Florida State's 31-14 loss to Clemson is a bit deceiving. The game was actually closer than the score would indicate. The Seminoles still have a chance at a bowl game, if they win out the rest of the season. With the Florida Gators struggling, that is a real possibility. This game should be a warm-up game leading up to the annual rivalry game against Florida.

Rick's Pick: Florida State

Alabama vs Mercer

It looks as if Alabama almost made the mistake of looking past Miss. State this weekend when they had their hands full with the Bulldogs. I don't think the Tide will be challenged in the same manner this week, as Alabama plays Mercer to get ready for what might be a very good “Iron Bowl” game against Auburn. Look for the Tide to roll easily over Mercer in this one.

Rick's Pick: Alabama

Auburn vs Louisiana-Monroe

If you ask Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn about this week's game, he will tell you his Aurburn Tigers are focused entirely on the Warhawks of Louisiana-Monroe. That's what a coach should say, and the Tigers would do well not to look past any opponent. But then, the Tigers are 30 plus favorites in this game for a reason.

Rick's Pick: Auburn

Florida vs University of Alabama-Birmingham

Speaking of not looking past an opponent, the Gators would do well to heed that advice as well. I distinctly remember a few years ago (during a season much like this one) when the Gators were upset by Georgia Southern in Gainesville the week before they played Florida State. The Gators are officially out of contention for a post-season bowl game, so all they have to play for now is pride. Will that be enough this weekend? I think (hope) so.

Rick's Pick: Florida

Georgia vs Kentucky

With all the “warm-up” games taking place this weekend, this game could be one of the most interesting games on the schedule. While I think Georgia should bounce back from their resounding loss at the claws of the Auburn Tigers, the Wildcats could make this game a good one to watch. In the end, I think the Bulldogs will come out on top.

Rick's Pick: Georgia

Texas A&M vs Ole Miss

This should be another good game to watch. Earlier in the season, one would have had to give the nod to the Aggies, but with a resurgent Ole Miss offense, I am going to go with the Rebels at home.

Rick's Pick: Ole Miss

LSU vs Tennessee

It took quite a lot, but it finally caught up with embattled Tennessee coach Butch Jones. A friend and Tennessee fan told me earlier in the season that Tennessee played just well enough to not fire Jones. That was true for a while, but after the loss to Mizzou last weekend, enough was enough. Brady Hoke will try to salvage as much of the rest of the season for the Volunteers as he can, which may not be easy, especially this weekend against LSU. The game is in Knoxville, but I don't think that will be enough to move the pendulum in Tennessee's favor.

Rick's Pick: LSU

Rick's Extra Points

Here are a few more games that could be entertaining: Miss. State over Arkansas, South Carolina over Wofford, Missouri over Vanderbilt, South Florida over Tulsa, Central Florida over Temple.