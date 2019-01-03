Rita Jane Hall was born March 16, 1959 to Martin P. Hall, Sr. and Velma Dawson Hall. She died unexpectedly on December 27, 2018 and was immediately and joyfully welcomed into Heaven.

She devoted her entire life to the service and protection of others. She was a passionate protector of the innocent when she served as a police officer for the Tallahassee Police Department (1988-1995) and also the Monticello Police Department (1997-2000). She was relentless in her pursuit of fugitives when she held the position of Fugitive Unit Coordinator and is still unsurpassed in her success in apprehending criminals who had escaped custody. She was an integral part of the Emergency Action Center which coordinates emergency responses for all Florida correctional facilities. More recently, she held the position of Senior Inspector for the Office of the Inspector General in the Department of Corrections which maintains the integrity of the agency.

Rita had a wide variety of interests. She loved to go on adventures. She loved the beach. She raised and trained German Shepherds for law enforcement. She had a talent for making beautiful jewelry, and if you complimented it, she would usually take it off and give it to you. If you were lucky enough to be her friend, she was as loyal as they come. If she left a voice mail for you, she would always close with "Love you my friend" and you knew she meant it, and you felt it. She was a blessing to count as a friend. She was pure at heart, true to her word, fair to all, straight forward in her expressions, competent and just in her opinions, with both feet firmly planted.

She is survived by her mother, Velma Dawson Hall, who was the light of her life and whom she loved intensely and was fiercely protective of. Left to mourn her absence are her six sisters and a brother, along with numerous extended family. She is deeply loved, missed and will never be forgotten. Never! We loved her many good qualities and will miss her until the appointed time God has planned for our reunion.

Beggs Funeral Home, Monticello Chapel, 485 E. Dogwood St. held a Service of Remembrance on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 2 p.m., visitation was prior to at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate to your favorite charity, Rita would be honored.

