Major Robert Frederick Stanton, USAF Ret., 92 longtime resident of Monticello, Florida, died Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Aldersgate Retirement Community in Meridian, Mississippi.

He is survived by his daughters, Chris Stanton Lauderdale (Jim) of Meridian, Marsha Ann Stanton of Pensacola, Florida and son, Robert Frederick Stanton, Jr., of Monticello, Florida; grandchildren, James Abner Lauderdale IV (Ashley) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and William Stanton Lauderdale (Lindsay) of McKinney, Texas; great-grandchildren, Ann Marie Lauderdale, Mary Abner Lauderdale, James Abner Lauderdale V and Olivia Willett Lauderdale.

He is predeceased by his parents, Junius Rhoades Stanton and Eva Sackett Stanton; wives, Ann Louise Smith Stanton and Mary Krause Stanton; and brothers, Herbert Owens and Richard Owens.

At his request, there will be no funeral service. Burial will be in Oddfellows Cemetery in Lexington, MS. Memorials may be made to Aldersgate Retirement Community, 6600 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian, MS. 39305, or the charity of your choice.

