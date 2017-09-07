Robert Prather

Robert L. Prather, 69, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Memorial M. B. Church, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. Born in Newberry, Robert graduated from high school in Marianna and had lived in Monticello for years. He was a former police officer and combat Marine veteran. Survivors include his wife, Eunice Mosley Prather; sons, Robert Jr., Derrick and Roderick Prather; daughters, Rosalind, Rosalyn and Raven Prather; brothers, Herbert Maxwell, Sr.; Timothy, Darryl (Teresa), Kenneth and Reverend Virgil Johnson; sisters, Annie Washington, Eunice (Robert) Lindsey, Lillie (Willie) Mobley, Delores Maxwell and Arlene Atwood; nine grandchildren; brother-in-law, Leviticus (Dana) Pointer; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Annie Pearl Prather Atwood and Dale Johnson; and sister, Carolyn Maxwell.

