Photo By Lisa Roddy, June 11, 2019
Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeill (right) congratulated Robert T. Roddy, Jr. (left) of Monticello, on Tuesday, June 11, for his graduation from the Pat Thomas Law Enforcement Academy. Roddy, Jr., a Marine Corps Retired Sergeant Major, was the Class Sergeant at Arms, was the recipient of the Sergeant Dale Green Memorial Award, and is employed by the Tallahassee Police Department.
Robert Roddy graduates from Law Enforcement Academy
