Rochelle Story Bailey, 89, of Tallahassee, died on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 19, 1929 in Jefferson County, she was the daughter of the late James Bird Roach Story and Mary Elizabeth Tharp. She was a homemaker and loving mother who loved the color red and all things that sparkled and shined. She loved growing gardens, canning her food and flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceeded in death by her husband, James R. Bailey; her son, Hillary Story; grandchildren, Joseph and James Story; and her sisters, Mary Irene Story and Lilly Florence Story.

Survivors include: her sister, Mattie Reathea Story; son, James R. II (Tami Bailey); grandchildren, Kelli Kennedy and Kristi Roland; daughter, Lillie (Andy Meinhardt); grandchildren, Buddy and Chelsea McCord, Alex, Chris, Sarah and Andrea Meinhardt; daughter, Lee and Vance Winters; and grandchildren: Danielle and Ron Fogelson, Damon, Aariam Fogelson, Deedee, Vance Raymond Winters, Eileene, Joseph Pena Story and Dillon Story. Lifetime friends and special thanks to Ms. Mary Tooms and Janie Colson. Including loved family members, she adored her great grandchildren, cousins and many, many more.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Beggs Funeral Home Apalachee Chapel in Tallahassee.

A Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at Walker Cemetery in Lamont, just off SW #1 Federal Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Childrens Hospital.

