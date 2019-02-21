Rodger A. Miles, age 82, of Carrollton, GA and Monticello, FL, passed away Feb. 11, 2019.

He was born Aug. 12, 1936 in Bowdon, GA, son of the late Robert Newman “RN” Miles and Nellie Robinson Miles.

He received his Bachelor’s Degree at UGA College of Pharmacy. He retired after having served the Carroll County Community as a pharmacist for more than 50 years and was the owner and pharmacist at Miles Pharmacy for more than 35 years.

He served on the Georgia Board of Pharmacy for a number of years, which included serving as president during a portion of that time.

He was the founder of O2 Plus in Carrollton, which is now owned by his grandson. He was a member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church.

He and his wife, Sally, were collectors of antiques and owned and operated Miles Haus Antiques. He was a private pilot and enjoyed flying.

He was a former member of Sunset Hills Country Club, where he served as chairman of the board. He also served on the Airport Authority and the Carrollton Jaycee’s.

He was an avid golfer and spent many hours on the golf course with his friends solving all the world’s problems.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Sally Smith Miles; brother, Robert Miles; and sister, Helen Miles Reid. He is survived by his wife, Tracey Jackson Miles, of Monticello; his daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Jimmy Stewart, of Carrollton; his son and daughter-in-law, Roddy and Connie Miles, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Shane and Julie Miles, Andi Stewart and fiancé Keith Henderson, Joey Turner, Coby Miles and Jenna Shea Miles; brother, Harold Miles, with whom he shares a special bond; Tracey’s children, Marsha and Bobby Plaines, Danny and Lisa Jackson, and David and Cathy Jackson; Tracey’s grandchildren, Ridgely and Heather Plaines, Mallory and Drew Demott, Jenny Jackson, Tyler Jackson, Kaitlin and Ryan Sowers, Jared Jackson and Ryan Jackson.

Funeral service were conducted on Saturday, Feb. 16 at Carrollton First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Tommy Greer, Dr. Joe Parrish and Dr. Jack Crews.

Interment followed in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Miles Neal, Harold Miles, Jr., Tyler Shinn, Cole Carter, Matt Carter and Mike Duncan.

Honorary pallbearers will be John Sherrer, Sharon Sherrer, Bill Atkins, Dr. Peter Worthy, Dr. Jubal Watts, Dr. Jack Crews, Dr. Joe Parrish, David Perry, Ed Johnson, Tim Oliver, Tommy Haney, Howard Nixon, J. Carl Williamson, Doug Almon, Lenny Walls, Herbert Hatton, Randy Turner and Brandall Lovvorn.

The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel on Friday, Feb. 15.

Flowers are welcome but memorial contributions can be made to one of the following programs: THS Emergency Shelter, P.O. Box 1604, Carrollton, GA 30112; Alice’s House Community Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1596, Carrollton, GA 30112; Big Bend Hospice Foundation, 1723 Mahan Center, Tallahassee, FL 32308; or Carroll County Animal Shelter, 251 Automation Dr., Carrollton, GA 30117. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at

martin-hightower.com.

