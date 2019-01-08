Rogers signs softball scholarship

Savannah Reams, ECB Publishing, Inc.

Madison local, Ashlyn Rogers, has signed to play softball for the Santa Fe Saints, in Gainesville, FL. A lifelong resident of Madison, Rogers is the daughter of Lee and Ansley Rogers, also of Madison. Rogers is a senior at Aucilla Christian Academy, where she has attended school since kindergarten.

“I've played since I was old enough to be eligible,” said Rogers. “I've been in the game since t-ball and I have always loved it. [Softball] never gets old.”

Rogers played t-ball, moving on to rec ball, All Stars and, eventually, travel ball, where she played for Southern Pride in Valdosta, GA, and the Santa Fe Inferno, based in Gainesville. Rogers has played softball for the Aucilla Christian Academy Warriors since sixth grade, moving up to the Varsity team mid-seventh grade year. Rogers frequents first and third base, her favorite being third. “It keeps me on my toes,” said Rogers. “[Third base] is the hot spot of the field.”

Rogers will graduate from Aucilla Christian Academy in May. After graduation, she will attend Santa Fe College, in Gainesville, where she will play for the Saints. Rogers plans to pursue further education and transfer when her term at Santa Fe (a two year college) is complete. Rogers is interested in a career involving medicine.