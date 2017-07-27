Roosevelt Whitfield, Sr.

Roosevelt "Mooch" Whitfield, Sr., 83, passed in Green Cove Springs on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 29 at the Old Jefferson High School Auditorium, with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 28 at Tillman of Moticello.

A retired heavy equipment operator, Mr. Whitfield was a native of Monticello and had lived in Kent, NY for many years before returning to Monticello with his wife, Eva, who predeceased him.

He was a deacon at Living Word Church, Monticello, and an avid fisherman.

Treasuring his love and legacy are his sons, Reverend Dr. Clarence (Helen), Johnny, Wallace (Cassandra) and Donald (Tammy) Whitfield; daughters, Cynthia and Betty Whitfield; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends.

