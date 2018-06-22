Rosa Lee Green

Mrs. Rosa Lee "Muh" Cooper Green, 96, of Perrine, FL transitioned from this life on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 23, at Second Baptist Church, Richmond Heights, FL 33176, by Jay Funeral Home.
A Leon County native, she was the widow of Reverend Nathaniel Green, Sr. and had been a longtime member of Hurst Chapel AME Church, Perrine. Locally, she was the aunt and relative of the Cooper, Lawrence, Dixon, Bassa, Hall, Barrington, White and Norton children and families. Tillman Of Tallahassee is assisting with local arrangements.

