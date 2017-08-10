Rosa Lee Hagan Parker was born on July 29, 1951 to the late Elizabeth Hagan and Junior Ball Sr. Rosa Lee Hagan confessed Christ at an early age. Rosa’s formal education was obtained in the public schools of Jefferson County. Rosa began her employment experience in Environmental Services in the early 80s and continued until her health failed. Rosa was married to Harry James Parker Sr. in the early 70s and remained married faithfully until death.

Rosa Lee leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband, Harry James Parker Sr. a daughter, LaKendra (Samuel) Johnson, a son, Javorius (Stacey) Parker all of Wacissa, FL, step-sons: Anthony Parker and Harry Parker Jr., both from Wadesboro, FL a step-daughter: Patricia Ann Parker, Wadesboro, FL, grandchildren: Yanila Parker of Greensboro, FL, Jaylah Parker of Madison, FL and Kingston Johnson of Wacissa, FL. Devoted nieces/caretakers Latonya Crumitie, Qua’Bryss Crumitie, both of Monticello, FL. Sisters: Queen Mosley, Monticello, FL, Mary ( Henry) Shipp, Freeport, IL, Margaret (Joseph) Higginbottom, Roxbury, MA, Katie Evans, Mary Ann Evans, Carolyn Andrews, Carolyn Thompson, Maeola (Willie) Norton, Kathy (Marvin) Campbell, Katherine (Willie) Saffo all of Monticello, FL. Brothers: Robert Hagan, Memphis, TN, Willie Hagan, Freeport, IL, George (Wendy) Evans, Calvin (Denise) Evans, Junior Ball Jr., Theodore Ball, Elvin Richardson all of Monticello, FL. Calvin (Flora) Ball, Tallahassee, FL, Melvin (Fannie) Richardson of Tallahassee, FL, Andrew Hadley of Lake Wales, FL, Kenneth Ball of Vero Beach, FL. Sister-in-laws: Shirley (Jessie) Dean, Wacissa, FL, Belinda Oliver, Hattie Baker, Sally Parker, Monticello, FL. Brother-in-laws: Joshua Parker, Perry, FL, Prentice (Kara) Parker, Tallahassee, FL, Richard Parker, Gerald Parker, Johnny Parker, all of Tampa, FL, Reginald (Marie) Parker, Tallahassee, FL, along with numerous of other nieces, nephews and other sorrowing relatives and friends. Rosa Lee was preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth Hagan and Junior Ball Sr., her brothers Timothy Evans and John Kelby, a granddaughter Amari Johnson.

Hagan & Bradwell Funeral Service, 175 N. Railroad St. Monticello, FL 32344 (850) 997-1300 is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Bethel A.M.E Church, 410 East York Street, Monticello, FL. Viewing will be Friday, August 11, 2017 from 3 p.m. - 7p.m. at Hagan & Bradwell Funeral Service.

